Eastern Cape woman found dead in her car, with a bullet wound

Rustenburg - A woman was found dead inside her car with a bullet wound near Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the woman was found inside a white Ford Bantam parked on the side of the road on R102 near Jeffreys Bay on April 28.

“The deceased had a gunshot wound in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene. There was no firearm found at the scene,” Nkohli said. A case of murder was opened. Police are also appealing to the community for assistance in tracing the perpetrator “The name of the deceased is being withheld until her next of kin formally identify her body. Anyone with information that could assist to shed light about this incident is urged to please share valuable information with the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Jansen van Rensburg on 082 441 8160. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man was expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of murder and housebreaking. Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was arrested on Friday. “The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (Gang Investigation) were on the hunt for the suspect after a 26-year-old was fatally gunned down in Barends Street in Salt Lake on Thursday April 28. It is alleged that at about 12.00 on the mentioned date, Sherwin Russouw was found in Barends Street with a gunshot wound in his back. He died in hospital,” she said.

