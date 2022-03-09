Eastern Cape woman hacked to death, husband hung

Rustenburg - A woman was found hacked to death and her husband was found hanging in Peddie, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday. “On Monday, March 7, 2022, at about 9am, police were summoned to the scene at eMaxhegweni Location, Peddie, where it is alleged that a passer-by stumbled across the body of a woman in the bushes, at the Clift. At the scene, the deceased, Nosikhumbuzo Ntlontlo, 31, had multiple hacking injuries.

“Moments later, Ntlontlo's husband, Vukani Mazana, 39, was found hanging at the couple's home, at Lujiko Location. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. However, police have opened a case of murder and an Inquest docket for further investigation,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. Meanwhile, police in the Western Cape said they were investigating the kidnapping of a 69-year-old businessman in Parow, who was allegedly kidnapped in front of his business on Wednesday.

“Police reports indicate that a 69-year-old businessman was kidnapped in front of his business in Joubert Street, in Parow, at about 11.00am, by two unknown armed suspects. The reports indicate the victim was alighting his vehicle when the suspects, armed with rifles, exited a charcoal-coloured Audi Q7 vehicle and kidnapped him. The suspects’ vehicle fled the scene in the direction of De La Rey Road, in Parow,” said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk. "Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police using the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All information will be handled in strict confidence," said Van Wyk. IOL