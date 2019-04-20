File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A nine-year-old girl died after being hit by a car on the R409 near Gobe Village, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday morning. According to police spokesperson, captain Jackson Manatha, a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

The incident occurred just before 4.30 pm on Thursday and the child died at the scene, said Manatha.

"The cause of the accident is not known at this point in time but is under investigation by Centane police detectives. The deceased was identified as Nelita Xolo, aged nine. Butterworth cluster police are appealing to motorists to drive with caution to avoid fatal accidents," said Manatha.

