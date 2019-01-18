File picture: Pexels

PORT ELIZABETH - Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of arson after suspects set alight the house of a local councillor at Msizazwe Locality in Mbizana. Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the incident was reported on Friday.

Tonjeni said all role-players were called to the scene and a case of arson being investigated.

No arrests have been made.

Police condemned the attack and appealed to community members to come forward with information.

“We cannot allow people to burn or torch other peoples’ houses or property despite any disagreements or [for whatever] reasons.

"Amicable ways have to be explored and exhausted instead of resorting to violence, lawlessness and destruction of property,” said provincial commissioner, major general Andre Swart.

