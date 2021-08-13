EC police search for jewellery taken in house robbery

DURBAN - EASTERN CAPE police are appealing to second hand goods stores and residents to help them find jewellery that was taken in a robbery at a home in Theesecombe, recently. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said diamond rings as well as rings with precious stones were taken in the robbery.

"A family was watching television when the complainant noticed a balaclava-clad man at the door. As she was warning her husband, a shot was fired, and shattering the glass. Simultaneously, the adjacent glass window was also broken. The family were ordered to lie on the floor and were tied up while the three suspects ransacked the house," Naidu said. A .38 special revolver, jewellery, a wallet, 3 cellphones, cash and a laptop were among some of the items taken. The robbers then fled the scene. Naidu said Kabega Park detectives are investigating further.

She added that homeowners that are especially living on smallholdings or are relatively secluded from their neighbours are urged to install alarm systems, and to make sure that they have the necessary security to protect them.

"Although many households do not put burglar guards on all their doors and windows, it is advisable to do so, because this makes for easy access into the home. CCTV cameras are extremely crucial in police investigations. Therefore, if a CCTV camera is installed, make sure that it is in proper working condition," she said. Naidu urged residents to contact the police if they come across the missing jewellery. Should anyone recognise these items, they are requested to contact D/Sgt Aldre Koen at SAPS Kabega Park on 072 288 6253 or 041 397 6802 or Crime Stop on 0860010111 or their nearest police station.