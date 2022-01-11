EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane visits home of slain officer who died during a rescue

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane visited the home of slain policeman Captain Pierre Marx to convey his condolences. Marx, a South African Police Service (SAPS) rescue diver, lost his life in the line of duty while rescuing others during the recent floods in East London.

Marx together with co-divers from East London K9 Search and Rescue had responded to a drowning alert on January 8. “We visited the home of the Marx family, to pay homage to this true patriot as well as to express our collective grief and sadness, which we shoulder alongside his family,” Mabuyane who made the visit on Monday, said. Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane visited the family of slain cop, Captain Pierre Marx. Photo: Facebook/Oscar Mabuyane “We particularly hoped to show our support to Mrs Marx at this very difficult juncture in the life of their family.

“The memory of Captain Marx will forever be etched in our hearts and minds as he so amply demonstrated the virtues of one’s love for one’s people,” the premier said. He said Captain Marx’s selflessness and servant leadership at a time when the country and the province needed it the most, will serve as “a beacon of hope not only to fellow officers in the police force but to all South Africans”. Mabuyane said Captain Marx’s heroism and commitment to the badge by was moving.