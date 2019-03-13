Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle. FILE PHOTO: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle is expected to hand over equipment to youth legacy projects in Amathole district municipality on Thursday. The programme is geared towards ensuring the sustainability of young entrepreneurs within the district whilst simultaneously pursuing local economic development goals.

The projects were identified by the office of the premier, the National Youth Development Agency, the South African Youth Council, Amathole district municipality and Mbhashe local municipality.

They include Umnqophiso Agricultural Cooperative, a vegetable cropping project in Raymond Mhlaba municipality, Lerato Group, an ICT business primarily focused on online digital media, photography and videography operating in the same municipality and Fiola Multimedia, an internet café and events company located in Centane and Butterworth.

Provincial spokesperson Sonwabo Mbananga said the programme was part of the government's development strategy initiative to support youth enterprise and help stimulate socioeconomic activity.

“It is also aimed at providing non-financial support that will assist in empowering and sustaining the youth projects, as well as to expose and create awareness for the projects within their communities," Mbananga said.

