Eight arrested for Mbizana pay point robbery

Rustenburg - Eight suspected pension pay point robbers were arrested and five firearms of varying calibres were recovered within hours after an armed robbery incident in Mbizana, in the Eastern Cape. Eight heavily armed men arrived in a Toyota Corolla at a shop operating as a pension pay point in KwaNdela, in Mbizana, on Monday, and robbed it at gunpoint.

“The post office employees, who were manning a satellite outlet were held at gunpoint together with security officers. Suspects managed to steal an undisclosed amount of cash and a grey Toyota Hilux belonging to one of the Post Office employees. The suspects used the two vehicles to flee the scene,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli. The police arrested five men, not far from the scene, who were travelling in a Toyota Corolla. “A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of three additional suspects and the recovery of five firearms. The second getaway vehicle that was stolen during the robbery was recovered, abandoned, a few kilometres away from the scene.

“The eight men, aged between 31 and 48, are due to appear in the Mbizana Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Nkohli said. In another incident, on Tuesday, three armed men made off with undisclosed amount of money after a robbery at a Post Office in Sterkstroom. IOL