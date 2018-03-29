Port Elizabeth - The death toll following a bus accident near Sterkstroom in the Eastern Cape has risen after a fifth person, an elderly man, died in hospital.

On Wednesday a bus traveling from East London to Pretoria overturned on the N6 near Sterkstroom.

Police said at that time that four people died at the scene while 24 others, including a child, were taken to Frontier Hospital.

In the latest developments, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said that a 73-year-old man has since died. Mdleleni said two of the victims have been identified as a seven-year-old boy and his 27-year-old uncle from Queenstown.

