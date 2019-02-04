An elderly woman died when her house burnt down in East London on Monday. Picture: Supplied by SAPS

Port Elizabeth - An 81-year-old woman burnt to death on Monday after a fire broke out at her RDP house in East London. Police spokesperson, Captain Hazel Mqala said that a neighbour saw the woman’s house at Section G, Needs Camp, in flames on Monday morning.

The elderly woman lived alone.

Mqala said community members came together in an attempt to extinguish the fire but the flames were too strong.

Police said the woman’s charred remains were retrieved from the home which was mostly gutted.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

African News Agency (ANA)