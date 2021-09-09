Elderly woman killed in revenge attack over biting incident from 1996

A 42-year-old man from Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape, has been arrested for the revenge murder of an elderly woman who allegedly bit his mother 25 years ago. Police spokesperson captain Lariane Jonker said it was alleged tat on Wednesday morning the neighbours found the door at the 80 year-old deceased’s homestead in the Epesikeni location Ngqwaru A/A, in Cofimvaba, open.

Jonker said upon further investigation, the neighbours entered the bedroom through a damaged door and noticed that something was covered up, laying on the bed. She said they also found a known suspect hiding in the room and after questioning him, he said that he found the lady on her bed sleeping, before he ran away. “An 80 year-old deceased female was found wrapped up and tied in a blanket,” said Jonker.

She said after the suspect set his house on fire, he was rescued by Cofimvaba visible police members who arrested him on a charge of murder. She said, according to the suspect, the motive for the murder was revenge, after the deceased allegedly bit his mother in 1996. His mother died three weeks later. The suspect is expected to appear before the Cofimvaba Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on charges related to murder.