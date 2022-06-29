Enyobeni tavern deaths: SAPS slam cause of death claims

Durban - Police management have slammed reports alluding to the cause of death in relation to the Enyobeni tavern tragedy. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said on Monday that police gave a report on ongoing investigations.

He said police were still investigating what caused the deaths of 21 teenagers. Kinana said after conducting investigations in the building structure where the incident allegedly took place, and on the bodies where autopsies were conducted, all the exhibit specimen extracted were taken to the forensic laboratory for toxicology examination. “Until such time that the work of the forensic laboratory is concluded, any informal and unofficial information which is not released by the South African Police Service, must be regarded as falsehood and misleading to the public and the affected deceased families,” Kinana said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, cautioned against the spreading of fabricated stories which carry a potential to sow confusion and doubts into police investigations. “As indicated earlier, at an appropriate time and when an official report has been made available by the experts, the families and members of the public will be informed by the relevant authority. We urge people to refrain from making risky assumptions which do not assist our investigations,” Lt-Gen Mene said. SAPS appeals to anyone who may share information that can assist the ongoing investigation, to please make contact with Brigadier Mxolisi Mqotyana at 082 5292 465 or call the Crime Stop number 086 00 10 111.