Enyobeni tavern manager appears in East London magistrates court

SOUTH AFRICA- East London- 19 August 2022- Enyobeni tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu appeared at East London Magistrate Court for allegedly selling alcohol to children under the age of 18, which resulted to the death of 21 teenager in June 26 2022 at Nyobeni tavern in Scenary Park East London- Picture by: BHEKI RADEBE

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg – The manager of Enyobeni Tavern, Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Friday on charges related to the deaths of 21 young people at his tavern in May.

Ndevu who made a brief appearance in court, faces charges of selling or supplying intoxicating liquor, to persons under 18 years of age, and for conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or supply intoxicating liquor, to persons under the age of 18 years at his establishment in Scenery Park, East London.

The state has alleged that the accused allowed for his employees, Xoliswa Duma and Sivuyile Ngamlana, to wrongfully and unlawfully sell, offer for sale, display and deliver, supply or dispose of for sale, authorise the sale or allow a sale of intoxicating liquor to underage young people which then resulted in the death of 21 young people at the tavern.

Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said “Ndevu was served with the summons by the police in July 2022, to appear in court today and the two employees were given an option to pay a fine.”

Ndevu’s case has now been postponed to 2 September 2022, for a pre-trial conference.

