Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in attendance at the mass funeral service on Wednesday, for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London.
The 21 young people perished last Sunday at a tavern in Scenery Park in the Eastern Cape. The young people are said to have collapsed and died from an unknown substance that is said to have been in the air.
The survivors of the incident have shared their different versions of the traumatic experience, however police and the forensic teams are still investigating the cause of death at the venue.
The Scenery Park community has expressed their concern and frustration of this establishment and others in the area since the incident took place, as there have been many complaints about establishments allegedly not abiding by the law of not selling alcohol to persons under the age of 18.
The president will be joined at the funeral service by the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the provincial and local government leaders in comforting the families of the deceased youth.
WATCH: Buffalo City admits most taverns inspected at Scenery Park not compliant
Authorities conduct compliance blitz following Enyobeni tavern tragedy that claimed 21 lives
Collective accountability vital in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Increase in underage drinking during school holidays remains a concern
Tavern tragedy opens old wounds for Cape Town family
Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Who should take responsibility for rearing black kids?
Enyobeni tavern owner’s liquor license revoked, charges expected following deadly party
Authorities rule out stampede as cause of death in Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Karabo Ntsweng reflects on Joburg’s underage clubbing culture following tavern tragedy
The funeral service is expected to take place at the Scenery Park sports field in East London on Wednesday, at 9am.
IOL