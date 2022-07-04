Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to attend the mass funeral service for those who perished in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in East London. Picture: David Ritchie

Published 30m ago

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in attendance at the mass funeral service on Wednesday, for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London.

The 21 young people perished last Sunday at a tavern in Scenery Park in the Eastern Cape. The young people are said to have collapsed and died from an unknown substance that is said to have been in the air.

The survivors of the incident have shared their different versions of the traumatic experience, however police and the forensic teams are still investigating the cause of death at the venue.

The Scenery Park community has expressed their concern and frustration of this establishment and others in the area since the incident took place, as there have been many complaints about establishments allegedly not abiding by the law of not selling alcohol to persons under the age of 18.

The president will be joined at the funeral service by the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the provincial and local government leaders in comforting the families of the deceased youth.

The funeral service is expected to take place at the Scenery Park sports field in East London on Wednesday, at 9am.

IOL

