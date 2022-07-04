Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral

The 21 young people perished last Sunday at a tavern in Scenery Park in the Eastern Cape. The young people are said to have collapsed and died from an unknown substance that is said to have been in the air.

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in attendance at the mass funeral service on Wednesday, for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London.

The survivors of the incident have shared their different versions of the traumatic experience, however police and the forensic teams are still investigating the cause of death at the venue.

The Scenery Park community has expressed their concern and frustration of this establishment and others in the area since the incident took place, as there have been many complaints about establishments allegedly not abiding by the law of not selling alcohol to persons under the age of 18.

The president will be joined at the funeral service by the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the provincial and local government leaders in comforting the families of the deceased youth.