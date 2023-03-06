Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Eskom attends to storm-affected areas in the Eastern Cape

Storm-affected areas in the Eastern Cape are being serviced by Eskom. Picture: Supplied

Published 57m ago

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom says it is attending to customers in the Eastern Cape who are without electricity supply after storms swept through the province on Sunday night.

The storms damaged Eskom infrastructure, leaving a number of customers without supply in districts such as Amathole, OR Tambo and Chris Hani.

Eskom said it was aware of outages and was attending to customers without electricity supply.

“Inclement weather puts Eskom network at risk and affects the electricity supply for customers, potentially leaving some customers with prolonged periods without electricity,” Eskom said.

Eskom further urged customers to be patient and follow the available channels to log faults.

“Affected customers are urged to be patient and to treat all electricity appliances as live during interrupted electricity supply,” Eskom said.

The power utility said that to report supply issues customers were encouraged to use Alfred the Chatbot by connecting to http://alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/.

Alternatively, customers should download the MyEskom Customer app, which is available on the Google Play store for Android devices and iPhone App store for iPhones.

Both these channels would allow customers to log a fault and would immediately give them a reference number they could use to track progress on it.

Customers are also encouraged to report faults at Eskom’s contact centre on 08600 37566 or by email: [email protected]

Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon Eskom announced the implementation of stage-5 load shedding from 4pm on Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday morning.

Eskom made the announcement that, following the failure of five generating units on Monday, stage-5 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday morning, whereafter stage-4 load shedding would resume until further notice.

This comes after the power utility previously communicated on Sunday that it had implemented stage-4 load shedding until Tuesday.

IOL

