Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding on Thursday evening, Stage 3 for Friday

Rustenburg – Eskom will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm until midnight on Thursday, the power utility said. “As previously communicated, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm – midnight this evening (Thursday).

Load shedding will then be reduced to Stage 3 at 5am – midnight on Friday,“ Eskom said. It was anticipated stages 1 and 2 would be required for Saturday, with Stage 2 load shedding only implemented at 4pm – 10pm on Sunday. Should anything change in the intervening period, Eskom said it would communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary.

Eskom said it anticipated lower stages of load shedding to be implemented next week as some units return to service. “This will be confirmed closer to the time, or as major changes occur. “We currently have 4 501MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 320MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages. “Eskom cautions the public that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to recover.” The power utility said load shedding was implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.

