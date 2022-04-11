Eskom warns of load shedding as power generation units break down

Rustenburg - Four generation units broke down on Monday, severely constraining the power generation system, Eskom said.
The power supplier asked the public to reduce electricity use, to avoid the possibility of load shedding.
"Today (Monday) four generation units suffered breakdowns, while the return to service of two other units has been delayed. This together with the inclement weather, which has increased the demand for electricity, has placed the power system under pressure. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible," Eskom said.
Eskom said a generating unit each at Matla and Kriel power stations as well as two generating units at Camden power station broke down.
"Furthermore, a generating unit each at Tutuka and Matla power stations have been delayed from returning to service, contributing to the current shortage of capacity.
“We currently have 4 984MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 514MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns. We urge the public to continue reducing electricity usage to help avoid the possibility of load shedding."
Eskom said should the situation deteriorate, load shedding may need to be implemented at short notice, as a last resort, in order to protect the national grid.
"We are presently relying on the adequate levels of emergency reserves to meet the country demand which are being carefully monitored. This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the week. We will communicate should there be any significant changes to the supply situation."
IOL