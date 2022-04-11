Eskom warns of load shedding as power generation units break down

The power supplier asked the public to reduce electricity use, to avoid the possibility of load shedding.

"Today (Monday) four generation units suffered breakdowns, while the return to service of two other units has been delayed. This together with the inclement weather, which has increased the demand for electricity, has placed the power system under pressure. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible," Eskom said.

Eskom said a generating unit each at Matla and Kriel power stations as well as two generating units at Camden power station broke down.

"Furthermore, a generating unit each at Tutuka and Matla power stations have been delayed from returning to service, contributing to the current shortage of capacity.