East London - Legal Aid South Africa on Friday said it strongly condemned gender-based violence after one of its staff members was shot and killed, allegedly by a former boyfriend. The organisation’s Eastern Cape Provincial Executive, Hope Bambiso, said: “We are reeling from this tragic news.

"Statistics show that three women die at the hands of their intimate partner, every day, in South Africa. This is unacceptable. We are offering our support to the family of our dear colleague, and will fiercely honour her memory through our continued work to eradicate gender-based violence from our daily lives."

Legal Aid South Africa said the victim was based at the organisation's East London offce. She was shot and killed on Thursday evening by a man who then killed himself.

"This employee played a vital role in ensuring access to justice for awaiting trial prisoners and incarcerated persons, and was well-known as a helpful and reliable face of the justice system in the prisons," Legal Aid South Africa spokesperson Mfanafuthi Shabangu said.

“The organisation extends its condolences to the family and colleagues of our employee. Legal Aid SA strongly condemns gender-based violence and is an active participant in a number of dialogues and structures established to tackle this widespread violation of human rights in our country."

Shabangu urged members of the public to report gender-based violence.

"If you or someone you know requires legal advice on such a situation, call 0800 110 110 or send a Please Call Me to 079 835 7179."

