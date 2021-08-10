Ex-Zambian coach Milutin Sredojević's sexual assault trial gets under way

DURBAN - The trial of former Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojević, is set to get under way in the Gqeberha Regional Court tomorrow. He also coached Orlando Pirates between 2017 - 2019. "It is alleged that on 7 December 2020 during the Cosafa Games in Gqeberha, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojević if he would need sugar with his coffee," said NPA spokesperson, Anelisa Ngcakani.

She said Sredojević allegedly said no and added that he needed another type of sugar, pointing at her private parts. "It is alleged she complained about his conduct and her boss warned Sredojević not to do it again. Later on that day, the lady again went to deliver coffee at the same stadium and this time Sredojević allegedly touched her inappropriately," Ngcakani said. The trial was supposed to start in May 2021 but Sredojević failed to appear. His attorney submitted a letter from the Football Association of Zambia which stated that Sredojević was unable to attend court due to challenges in acquiring a South African entry visa. The association went on to explain that it had presented a valid passport to the South African Embassy in Lusaka for Sredojević to receive a South African visa on 05 May 2021.