Farm couple traumatised after robbers storm in during dinner, visitor runs for his life

Cape Town – A couple and a visiting family member were left traumatised when five suspects barged into an Alicedale, Eastern Cape, farmhouse. The 48-year-old woman’s husband, 49, was tied up with a dog leash before she was ordered to open their safe. The incident took place at 7.05pm, 41km from Makhanda (Grahamstown). Goods to the value of R111 000 were stolen – four firearms, two shotguns, a 9mm pistol, a .38 revolver, jewellery (diamonds and tanzanite) and an iPhone. An undisclosed amount of cash in dollars was also stolen. Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the couple’s visitor from America had stepped out on a phone call while they were having dinner. When he returned to the house, he saw that the owner had been tied up, AlgoaFM reported. He ran for his life and was found unharmed at a nearby game reserve, but full of scratches from racing through the bush.

Acting Sarah Baartman District police commissioner Brigadier John Le Bok immediately set up a Task Team to track, trace and arrest the five suspects.

’’It is alleged that the unknown suspects entered the farmhouse where the family of three – aged 37, 48 and 49 – were having dinner,“ Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said in a statement on Thursday.

’’The suspects bound one of the victim’s hands with a leash and took the other to go open the safe. Four firearms, two shotguns, one 9mm pistol and one .38 revolver as well as undisclosed amount of cash in dollars were stolen.

’’The suspects also robbed them of jewellery and an iPhone. The estimated value of all the stolen property is R111 000. The suspects then fled on foot.

’’One of the victims, who was visiting the family at the time, managed to run away and was later located to a nearby game reserve unharmed.

“The quick arrest of the suspects involved in the robbery is of utmost importance. The Task Team is already following up strong leads and they will work around the clock to ensure that these suspects are brought to book before they continue terrorising other community members.’’

SAPS called on anyone who may have any information on the robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects to please contact Detective Warrant Officer Quintin Arnold on 082 416 8707 or Alicedale SAPS on 042 231 1154 or any nearest police station. Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or on MySAPS App.

IOL