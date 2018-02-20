Six police officers and retired soldier were killed in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied by SAPS

Cape Town - The killing of six Ngcobo police station officers in the Eastern Cape should be considered a national tragedy, said the chairperson of parliament’s police portfolio committee, Francois Beukman, on Wednesday.

“The attack and killing of police officers is an attack on the State and no stone must be left unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice. The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the killed officers, their colleagues in the South African Police Service (SAPS), and to the community of eNgcobo.”

According to police, unknown suspects entered the police station in the early hours of Wednesday morning and without warning, randomly opened fire on the members on duty. Three members were killed instantly in the community service centre. A retired soldier was also shot dead as the suspects were fleeing the scene.

The committee has urged the national commissioner to appoint a senior multi-agency team of investigators headed by a senior general to look into the matter and bring about a speedy prosecution.

“The community has a critical role to play in bringing the perpetrators to book. The community must share information with the police to ensure that the investigation is expedited," added Beukman.

The committee further called on the ministry of police, together with the department of health to move with speed to offer support to the families of the victims of the attack.

“The committee will request a briefing from the national commissioner on this incident when he appears before the committee next week,” said Beukman.

African News Agency/ANA