Father and son wounded in Eastern Cape robbery

Rustenburg - A 71-year-old man and his 11-year-old son sustained gunshot wounds after they were robbed at their home in Kirkwood allegedly by robbers masquerading as police officers, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said father and son were attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

“According to a preliminary report, it is alleged that the family was asleep at their home in Madikeni Township in Dunbrody, when at about 2.45am, the owner heard a knock on the door. He opened the door after he was informed from a person outside that they were police officials. He was confronted by four males and a female who pointed a gun at him. The man was handcuffed and it is unknown at this stage what was taken from the house. “The owner sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Detectives are still probing the circumstances relating to the 11-year-old’s shooting. He also sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Both injured victims were taken to hospital for medical attention,” she said. She said the gunmen fled in a white VW Polo which was found at a house in KwaDwesi on Saturday.

“It has been confiscated for further investigation. It is alleged that the suspects were wearing police uniforms." In the Western Cape, police said a 46-year-old man was due to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the death of his girlfriend. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect himself alerted police on Saturday, 26 March, of a sudden death. However, when members responded to the scene at their residence in Llama Street, Dellville Part, Pacaltsdorp, they found the victim on a mattress on the living room floor.

“She had already succumbed to multiple injuries with signs of blunt trauma and visible bruises on her body and head. Upon further investigation of the scene, police members found blood traces in the hallway as well as in the second bedroom of the house, indicating a possible physical altercation," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie. He said the deceased was later identified as Andrisia Alaart, 30, the girlfriend of the 46-year-old man. “An autopsy will be conducted early in the week to determine the possible cause of death,” he said.

