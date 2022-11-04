Five family members die in a house fire in Eastern Cape

Pretoria - A family of five were killed in a fire after a mission house of the Methodist Church in Askeaton, Eastern Cape, was burnt down on Thursday evening. Only one person was able to escape the inferno.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, a community member called the police after they noticed that the house was in flames. “As the police arrived, they indeed found the alleged house in ablaze with members of the family inside.” Kinana said fire fighters managed to extinguish the blaze but the family could not be saved.

“Only one person, believed to be a domestic worker aged 28 was rescued. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.” The deceased family members were the husband and wife, aged 29 and 46, and three children, one girl and two boys, aged between 3 and 11. Kinana said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and an inquest docket has been registered.

