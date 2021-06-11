Five suspects busted for being in possession of stolen medical supplies worth R700K

Cape Town - Five suspects are expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of possession of stolen goods. In a statement released on Thursday, Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday by members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad.

She said officers were following up on information regarding the hijacking of a courier truck en route to East London on Friday, June 4, in Motherwell. During the incident the driver was forced to stop when a bakkie overtook him and stopped in front of him. He was confronted by five armed suspects who instructed him not to resist. The suspects drove the truck towards Swartkops River, where they dropped the driver off.

Janse van Rensburg said that on Wednesday, at about 2am, information led officers to Marine Drive in Summerstrand, where they noticed four suspicious vehicles at the braai area at the beach. She said as the officers approached the area, a Quantum minibus taxi sped away. However, three vehicles – a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota Hilux and a Mazda 323 – were blocked in. Police in the Eastern Cape arrested five suspects found in possession of stolen property in Gqeberha. These are the vehicles that the officers impounded. Photo: SAPS Janse van Rensburg said the suspects, aged between 32 and 47, were stopped and during a search of the vehicles the officers recovered a cellphone signal jamming device, a chrome licensed 9mm firearm with one magazine and ammunition, and various types of medical supplies with an estimated value of R700 000.

The suspects were arrested on charges of possession of stolen property. She said all vehicles on the scene were impounded and are being held for further investigation. “Although the suspects have been found in possession of the stolen goods, further investigation is still being conducted to establish possible links to the hijacking of the courier truck,” Janse van Rensburg said.