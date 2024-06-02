Floods in Nelson Mandela Bay claims two lives, including a baby

Two people have died after a torrential downpour led to flash floods in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay over the weekend. Tragically, the deaths include a baby and a man, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

The deaths occurred in the area of Kariega, and according to the NSRI, a number of residents are unable to vacate their homes because of the floods. According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, at least 70 people have been relocated to safety, through 55 rescue operations. Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson, Sithembiso Soyaya said that two people are still missing, but that at least 65 people have been rescued.

"Emergency services have been working throughout the night, and are still working and searching to assist people affected by the flooding. All residents are requested to take precautions," Soyaya added. A number of reports on social media have stated that the Kariega Fire Station has also been impacted by the floods. The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said that residents should be on high alert as the rains are expected to continue in the next few days.