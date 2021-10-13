Former Eastern Cape cop guilty of soliciting R20k bribe

Rustenburg - A former crime intelligence policeman was found guilty of corruption at the Mount Frere Magistrate’s in the Eastern Cape, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Wednesday. Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Khangelani Ngejane, 52, was convicted on Tuesday and was expected to be sentenced on October 19 at the Lusikisiki Regional Court

“During May 2013, information was received by the East London-based Serious Corruption Investigation team that Ngejane, then a member of Crime Intelligence Division at Mount Frere, was extorting money from a state witness claiming that the murder case she was acquitted on by virtue of being a state witness was re-instated. He further claimed that he was assigned to investigate the case," Captain Mgolodela said. Ngejane demanded R20 000 from the witness to make the case docket disappear. The witness paid R5 000 and agreed to pay the balance in instalments. After paying the first instalment, the witness decided to lodge a criminal complaint with East London Serious Corruption Investigation team for probing.

A sting operation was conducted and the trap money was recovered. “Ngejane was then arrested and released on bail. He was further subjected to an internal disciplinary hearing which left him jobless.“ In the Northern Cape, Captain Sergio Kock said a tracing operation netted 11 wanted suspects at their homes in Roodepan and surrounding areas.