From left: Shukri Abrahams and his sons Shaakir and Ziyaad. Picture: Facebook

Port Elizabeth- Former Eastern Province cricketer and respected coach Shukri Abrahams was killed in an accident on Sunday night. His two sons survived the tragic incident. Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide following the head-on collision between an Opel Corsa and a truck on the N2, close to Palmietvlei bridge, in Kareedouw.

The accident happened late on Sunday night after 11pm.

Swart said the two vehicles had been travelling in opposite directions, the Corsa had been travelling from Humansdorp towards Stormsriver.

The truck went off the road and down an embankment before coming to a stop.

Swart said the truck driver sustained no injuries.

The 50-year-old driver of the Opel Corsa, Abrahams, passed away at the scene.

His two sons, Shaakir and Ziyaad, were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Abrahams was a former Eastern Province cricket player and also coached at the Western Cape Sports School (WCSS).

African News Agency/ANA