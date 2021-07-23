Former health department employee, husband in court over fraudulent transactions

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape couple facing charges of fraud are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday to formally bring forth a bail application. Anelisa Pencil Qongqo, 34, a former systems controller for the department of health, and her husband, Lulamisa Qongqo, 48, are also expected to have a legal representative come on board during their court appearance.

According to a statement released on Friday, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the couple were arrested on Thursday, July 22, after the allegations of fraud were reported to the East London Serious Corruption Investigation team for probing. Mgolodela said it is alleged that on May 26, 2016, two fictitious payments that did not form part of the reported accruals were made by the department of health in the Amalahleni District. She said the fictitious payments were made to a company named Mampemvu Trading Enterprise and this did not form part of the reported accrual where the user name and password of the director of finance and supply chain was used without his knowledge.

Mgolodela said it was further reported that there were a number of other payments which were made to seven different companies without the appropriate approval of documentation. “Monies were deposited into these companies' bank accounts without services being rendered. “It is further reported that Lulamisa Qongqo, the husband to Anelisa, was the mastermind behind the fraudulent transactions wherein he is reported to have got the lion’s share,” she said.