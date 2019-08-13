File photo: African News Agency (ANA).



PORT ELIZABETH - A former branch manager of a national paint company is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday for fraud amounting to R1.3 million.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Anelisa Ngcakani said Lodewyk Jonck, 67, was arrested last week and was granted bail of R1,000.





The State alleges that between 2012 to 2015, Jonck appointed his daughter’s company as a marketing agent for the national paint company, based in Port Elizabeth, where he was employed as a branch manager.





Ngcakani said Jonck allegedly made a number of payments to his daughter’s company for marketing services which were apparently never rendered.





African News Agency (ANA)