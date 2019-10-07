Picture: succo/Pixabay

Cape Town - A former municipal director and his step-son appeared at the specialised commercial crimes court in Port Elizabeth for alleged fraud, theft and corruption, amounting to approximately R16 million, Eastern Cape police said on Monday. Patrick Kebble, 64, and Seth Terblanche, 33, appeared in court on Friday after they were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Offences unit on Friday morning, according to spokesperson, Captain Anelisa Ngcakani.

“It is alleged that Kebble, a former director for facility management in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality in 2010, was intricately involved in the administration process which led to the awarding of a three-year contract tender to a company which belonged to his step-son, Terblanche,” said Ngcukani.

The contract for the tender amounted to just over R16 million and Kebble failed to disclose to the municipality his interest in Terblanche’s company. Kebble and Terblanche were each granted R10 000 bail and will be back in the same court on October 28.

African News Agency/ANA