Fort Hare student arrested after fatal assault

Cape Town - Yet another student from the University of Fort Hare (UFH) has been killed. Tandi Mapukata, director for the UFH Institutional Advancement made the announcement on Saturday afternoon. According to Mapukata, a student Siphumle Nazo was allegedly hit on the head with an iron bar by a fellow male student at the Marikana residence on March 14. Mapukata said Nazo was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Alice where he was later transferred to Frere Hospital in East London. "Sadly, this morning he succumbed to his injuries. The university is in contact with the family," Mapukata said. She then confirmed that a fellow student was arrested immediately, and said the student remained in custody at the Alice police station.

"The university will monitor the case and at the appropriate time, applicable disciplinary process will be meted out according to the university policy," she said.

Earlier this year, Yonela Boli, 24, an MSc Geology student died at Victoria Hospital from his injuries after allegedly being stabbed at the university’s nearby campus early on Saturday, February 8.

A second student Olwethu Tshefu, 30, a close friend of Boli, was also stabbed to death on February 22.

Mapukata said the university was doing all in its powers to discourage student on student violence, and said they were in consultation with provincial authorities to devise methodologies to improve campus safety and prevent acts of violence on university property.

"The matter is now in the hands of the police," Mapukata said.

[email protected]