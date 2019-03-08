The University of Fort Hare expressed concern that a senior staff member, HR Director Dr Paul Tladi, was a victim of attempted murder. File picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - The University of Fort Hare (UFH) in the Eastern Cape on Friday expressed concern that a senior staff member, Human Resource Director Dr Paul Tladi, was a victim of attempted murder. According to the University, Tladi was driving en route to East London from Port Elizabeth on Sunday when three vehicles ambushed him, resulting in his car being forced off the road.

Institutional Advancement Director, Tandi Mapukata alleged that shots were fired but that Tladi escaped with no physical injuries.

A case of attempted murder has been opened with the police.

According to UFH, Tladi has received a couple of threats in recent months and the police are aware of the incidents.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu expressed shock and sadness at what he called a brazen attack on Tladi’s life.

“We are deeply concerned by the incidents and trust that law enforcement agencies will assist in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book”.

“l wish to assure our employees, students and their families that we will do all within our power to protect the lives of our employees and students. Strategies already being implemented include institutionalisation of the Consequences Management Framework as mandated by the University Council. We will not be deterred in our efforts to tighten governance processes across the university", said Buhlungu.

UFH encouraged its employees and students to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to university authorities.

African News Agency (ANA)