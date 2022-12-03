Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, December 3, 2022

Forty-year-old rapist sentenced to life for raping disabled woman in her home

Published 47m ago

Johannesburg - A life sentence was handed down to a 40-year-old rapist by the Maluti Regional Court in Qonce, Eastern Cape, for raping a 45-year-old disabled woman in her home in October 2021.

According to the testimony shared by Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, the victim, who is a disabled woman found herself in a devastating and vulnerable situation, after the accused, Simphiwe Khwababa, stormed into her home and raped her, on Thursday, 28 October 2021.

“The sentence comes after oral and forensic evidence connected Khwababa to the crime. The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment on the charge of rape.” said Warrant Officer Nkohli.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has also welcomed the sentence handed to the rapist.

"Sentences such as this motivates and assists towards rebuilding the confidence of our communities in the justice system. This sentence will also serve as a deterrent to those who think committing crime is the way to go”, said Lt Gen Mene.

