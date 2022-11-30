Four arrested after 7 family members gunned down while preparing for a funeral

Durban - Four people have been arrested in connection with the cold-blooded murder of seven family members in the Eastern Cape. The victims were killed in their home in the Tantseka Location in Bityi just before midnight on November 16.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eastern Cape police Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene commended detectives following the arrest this week. Police said it was alleged that four unknown gunmen forced their way into the homestead and opened fire. “Six people died on scene while the seventh victim died in hospital,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

The victims, aged between 29 and 68, were arranging a funeral for family member Novotile Mgxada, 62, who had been fatally shot the previous week. Speaking about the arrest, Kinana said a team of investigators received information that two suspects were going to appear in the Bityi Magistrate’s Court, on charges relating to possession of an unlicensed firearm. The other two were arrested in Slovo Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, during their arrest, they allegedly opened fire on police who then retaliated. The two suspects were injured in the shoot-out and taken to hospital. “Four firearms and a toy gun were confiscated from the suspects, and will be sent to the ballistic unit for forensic testing.” The four suspects, aged between 24 and 28, are expected to appear in court today, on charges of murder.

Story continues below Advertisement