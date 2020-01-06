Cape Town - Four children died of suspected food poisoning in NU30, Motherwell, Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon.
According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, the four, Alunamda Mqawu 3, Zintle Mqawu 10, Alizwa Rhwayibana, 5, and his sister Asive Rhwayibana, 11, died after consuming a “toxic substance on a dumping area”. Another child, seven-year-old Asiphile Grootboom, survived, Beetge said on Monday.
Beetge said the Motherwell Health Centre in NU4B alerted police about children's deaths just after 6pm on Sunday.
“Alunamda passed away on arrival at the health centre, while his sister Zintle and another pair of siblings, Alizwa and his sister Asive, all died while receiving treatment at the health centre.”
He said Asiphile was brought in the centre later the afternoon with similar symptoms and was released after receiving treatment.