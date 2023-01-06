Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, January 6, 2023

Four family members gunned down in their rondavel in the Eastern Cape

File picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA.

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Four family members aged between 15 and 60 were gunned down in their rondavel at about 8pm on Thursday evening at Nyanisweni Locality in Sulenkama, Qumbu.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, police received a complaint that there was a shooting incident at Nyanisweni.

“On their arrival at the scene of the crime, they were shown four deceased bodies in a rondavel with gunshot wounds on their upper bodies,” said Kinana.

The deceased family members include Limasile Tshwane, 60, Bulelani Tshwane, 52, Nqobile Tshwane and Unako Tshwane - both 15.

It is unknown what happened and the circumstances under which these members were killed.

“The identity and the number of the suspects is also currently unknown. However, police have registered four cases of murder for investigation.”

“No arrest has been made at this stage,” said Kinana.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mene, expressed dismay at the killing of the family members and also ordered the Organised Crime Investigation unit to ensure that those responsible for the killings were arrested within a very short space of time and brought before a court of law.

Police in the Eastern Cape are urging anyone with any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to please contact the Sulenkama or Qumbu Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 0860 010 111.

IOL

