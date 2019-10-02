Port Elizabeth - Four people died and seven others sustained injuries in an accident on Wednesday morning involving a minibus taxi in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape.
Department of Transport spokesman, Unathi Binqose said a minibus taxi, with 11 occupants lost control and overturned on a gravel road at Nkelekethe Cuttings at around 9am.
Binqose said the taxi was ferrying villagers for their month-end shopping from Shixini Village to Butterworth when the accident happened.
Four passengers, three females and one male, were declared dead on the scene while seven others were rushed to Butterworth Hospital with injuries ranging from critical to minor.
Binqose said the latest accident adds to a spate of accidents on the province’s roads which claimed dozens of lives since the weekend.