Port Elizabeth - Four people were killed in two separate accidents in the Eastern Cape, the Department of Transport said in a statement on Friday. Department spokesperson, Unathi Bhinqosa, said three people died in a collision between four cars outside Mthatha towards Qumbu on Thursday.

Bhinqosa said two of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition after the vehicle caught alight after the collision.

The second fatal crash occurred along the N2 between Peddie and Makhanda on Thursday night. Bhinqosa said a 12-year-old girl was declared dead on the scene after a head on collision between an SUV and a Sedan.

African News Agency/ANA