Four siblings bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer laid to rest

Johannesburg - The Simayile family on Friday buried four siblings who were allegedly hammered to death by their 32-year-old mother, Nomboleko Simayile, in Tsalaba near Engcobo in the Eastern Cape. The bodies of the four siblings, 11-year-old Lizalise, brothers Inganthi, 9, and Othalive, 5, and two-year-old sister, Elihle were found in the rondavel they slept in with their mother. Their brutal murder left the community shocked.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was in attendance at the funeral, said that children are supposed to be protected, however, it's difficult to protect them from their parents when they live with them. Mabuyane also called on communities to be observant and to report any suspicious behaviours, in order to avoid similar incidents among communities. “We can take the kids if parents are feeling under pressure, but we urge them to not kill the kids,” said Mabuyane.

The mother of the four siblings was rushed to hospital after she fainted at her bail application in the Ngcobo Magistrate's Court on Thursday and was not in attendance at the funeral.