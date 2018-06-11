Port Elizabeth - Four suspects were arrested for the possession of suspected stolen meat valued at around R20 000, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said during the early hours of Tuesday morning Kinkelbos police arrested the suspects for the possession of suspected stolen stock.

Beetge said police pulled off a blue Isuzu bakkie on the N2 close to Kinkelbos.

In the vehicle the slaughtered carcasses of two cows were found.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

