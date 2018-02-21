Ngcobo - Four men have been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of five policemen and a civilian in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape.

Police commissioner Major General Liziwe Ntshinga announced these new developments during a visit to the late Constable Kuhle Mathetha’s family today.

Constable Mathetha (27), the youngest of five policemen killed, was only twelve months in the job.

The four suspects were caught at a Ngcobo BnB after producing fake names that did not match with their identity documents there. The owner alerted the police.

The town of Ngcobo is characterised by high levels of crime, unemployment and uneducated youth.

Speaking to the mourners and the members of the community yesterday, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula made an undertaking to work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

ALSO READ: Six die in a brutal police station attack

Three policemen were ambushed by criminals and killed on the scene, while the other two were en route to the police station when they were shot and killed. A civilian was also shot dead. This brings the total number of dead to six.