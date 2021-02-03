Four women stabbed to death in their neighbouring Eastern Cape homes

Cape Town - The provincial police commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga will be visiting the homes of the four women who were all found murdered in their homes in Lady Frere on Wednesday. In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the visit from the commissioner was not only to offer condolences and support to the families, but also a fact-finding mission to what could possibly have led to the “shocking and callous” murders of the women. According to Kinana, on Tuesday police received information at 4am regarding the body of a 44-year-old woman. Upon inspection of the body, police officers found that the woman had sustained stab wounds. While on the scene, officers were alerted to another home where a 72-year-old woman was found dead in her home, also with stab wounds to her body. At about 7am, officers were yet again called out after two more bodies, those of a 75-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman, were also found dead in their homes and also had stab wounds to their bodies.

“The women were murdered at Zangqokweni locality, Ndonga Administrative Area, Lady Frere.

“All the houses are in close proximity and all the victims had stab wounds.

“Four cases of murder have been opened for investigation and the motive for the murders has not yet been established,” Kinana said.

Ntshinga immediately set in motion a 72-hour activation plan to track, trace and arrest the suspect/s and put Detective Captain Lindile Sigcu in charge of the investigation.

“The plan entails the mobilisation of critical resources to ensure that all information, intelligence and/or evidence to successfully trace the suspect/s is utilised efficiently.

“We will not rest until the suspect/s are found and brought to book for these shocking and callous murders,” Ntshinga said.

She has called on anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of the suspect/s to contact Sigcu on 082 3026 989.

Those with information can also contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.

Callers may remain anonymous and information given will be treated with strict confidentiality.

African News Agency (ANA)