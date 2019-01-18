File photo: Independent Media

PORT ELIZABETH - Inmate Lindy Johanna Sharp, 45, was back in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Friday and this time sentenced to an effective 13 years behind bars for another crime. The former bookkeeper was convicted of fraud amounting to approximately R4 million. She was sentenced to five years for money laundering, which will run concurrently with her sentence.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Anelisa Feni, said that Sharp had worked as a bookkeeper at an electronic's company between 2013 and 2017.



Sharp changed the banking details of the creditors to that of her own. She then started to transfer money from the company’s account into her personal account.

In addition, she awarded herself a lucrative salary increase and bonus without obtaining consent from the company’s director.

In March 2017, Sharp was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for defrauding SARS out of almost R2 million.

Two years of the sentence was suspended for a period of four years.

Sharp pleaded guilty in September 2015 after being charged with defrauding SARS of more than R1.9 million during July and October of 2012.

She had submitting fictitious Paye As You Earn tax invoices for 54 local tax payers.

Her personal cut from these claims amounted to R753 000.

SARS interviewed her in November 2012 and she admitted to wrongdoing.

African News Agency (ANA)