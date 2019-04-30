Missing Port Elizabeth woman Ronell Topper, 53, was found severely assaulted. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - A missing Port Elizabeth woman has been found severely assaulted at a lodge in Frank Street, Newton Park, Eastern Cape police said in a statement on Tuesday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the owner of a lodge contacted police on Monday afternoon after finding 53-year-old Ronell Topper lying on the bed with serious injuries.

According to police information, Topper left the Sydenham Retirement Village with a man and the couple said they would return six days later. Naidu said Topper and her friend booked into the lodge on April 4 and by April 29, the owner informed her friend that they both needed to vacate the lodge.

Upon inspecting the room, they found an incoherent and beaten up woman on the bed.

Naidu said the 60 year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Topper was hospitalised.

Topper's son had earlier opened up a missing persons report after becoming concerned for his mother's safety.

African News Agency/ANA