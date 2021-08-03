Fugitive nabbed over R900K Telkom battery theft after car chase

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape man who has been on the run since 2016 is expected to appear at the Cofimvaba Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after he allegedly stole Telkom batteries worth R900 000. Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), said in a statement the 46-year-old suspect was arrested by members of the Queenstown Crime Intelligence, K9 Unit, Cofimvaba police, as well as the Bridge Camp police.

She said the Local Crime Record Centre (LCRC) and the Hawks’ Queenstown Serious Organised Crime Investigation team processed the scene and took the investigation further after the arrest of the suspect. Mgolodela said it is alleged that on Monday, August 2, members of Crime Intelligence were alerted about a suspicious-looking white Isuzu bakkie driving towards Cofimvaba on the Banana Bridge. As soon as the driver realised he was being followed, Mgolodela said, he sped off. This is when Crime Intelligence members called for back-up.

A chase ensued during which the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the Maya locality in Cofimvaba. “He was pur­sued and apprehended. At the back of the bakkie, 30 batteries with an estimated value of R900​ 000 were recovered. ’’It was further established that the batteries were stolen from the Telkom towers in Heaven Hills in Amalinda and Voorpos in Ea­st London,” Mgolodela said.