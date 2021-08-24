Gang member arrested for allegedly threatening cop at his home

Cape Town – A 19-year-old gang member has been arrested after he allegedly threatened an off-duty police officer at his Bethelsdorp home, 20km north-west of Port Elizabeth. The police officer had been standing in his yard in 3rd Avenue in Windvogel when the two gang members approached him and threatened him at about 5pm on Sunday, Eastern Cape police said in a statement.

’’When the member noticed one suspect pulling out a firearm, he ran inside his house and immediately requested for backup. SAPS Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members were first to respond,’’ police said. ’’The suspects started running and the complainant and his colleagues chased after them on foot. The 19-year-old teenager disposed of a firearm while jumping over walls. ’’He was arrested by SAPS Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention member in a house in 2nd Avenue.