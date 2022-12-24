Gift of electricity for Christmas as Eskom suspends load shedding for 24 hours

Johannesburg - Eskom has announced that it will be giving South Africa the gift of light as they suspend load shedding from 5am on Christmas Day until 5am on 26 December, implementing stage 2 until 4pm followed by stage 3.
“The suspension of load shedding on Christmas day is only possible due to the lower demand for electricity,” said the utility.
Eskom has also appealed to all electricity users to conserve as much electricity as possible during this period, as their generation fleet remains unpredictable and vulnerable.
“Should there be multiple failures of generators, a higher stage of load shedding may need to be implemented at short notice,” Eskom said.
IOL