Gift of the Givers donates crucial PPE to Eastern Cape hospitals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Gift of the Givers province-wide tour to deliver crucial personal protective equipment to health workers at Eastern Cape hospitals reached Cradock and Somerset East on Tuesday. The non-profit organisation is donating PPE stock to hospitals in the province after receiving calls from concerned health workers appealing for assistance. As of Tuesday night, South Africa recorded 130 new deaths, 2511 new Covid-19 infections as the recovery rate hit 75% for the first time. Total infections since March now stand at over 566 000, while recoveries are at over 426 000 and the Covid-19 death toll is at 10751. Cradock Hospital in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) In the Eastern Cape, there have been over 82000 infections, 77500 recoveries and 2296 Covid-19 related deaths.

The Gift of the Givers PPE donation is unpacked at Cradock Hospital. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Ali Sablay, a project manager for the Gift of the Givers in the Eastern Cape, said they had donated 1000 KN95 masks, 500 3ply masks, 100 coveralls, 5x5L sanitiser, 400 gloves, 5 thermometers, 5 pulse oximeters, 20 scrubs, 200 shoe covers, 200 head covers, 50 face shields at the Cradock Hospital.

At Somerset East, staff at Andries Vosloo Hospital received a similar donation.

Staff at Somerset East Hospital unpack the much-needed PE. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

“As we know Covid-19 spreading rapidly in the Eastern Cape and some hospitals have not received their PPE,” said Sablay.

Some health workers in Cradock broke into dance as the crucial PPE was delivered.

“This is one of 30 hospitals that Gift of the Givers will be rolling out to the Eastern Cape. As we know, they are suffering without the protection.

“We heard from the staff that they have been worried about some of their staff who are in the front line who have been in contact and isolation because they don't have proper protection,” said Sablay.

The NGO heads towards Port Elizabeth on Wednesday and Sablay says they continue to receive calls from distressed frontline staff across the province, including police officers, the army and correctional services staff.

IOL