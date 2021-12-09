Gift of the Givers opens R5m facility at Nkqubela TB Hospital

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers has opened a newly upgraded facility at East London’s Nkqubela TB Hospital on Thursday. The R5 million upgrade of Nkqubela TB Hospital now accommodates an additional 96 beds and saw wards being refurbished. It also included the substantial improvement of ablution facilities, nurses stations, and consultation rooms, the foundation has said.

Nkqubela TB Hospital’s upgrade allows the country to efficiently combat the deadly infectious disease. Despite TB being preventable and curable, it was the leading cause of death in South Africa in 2018, Stats SA reported in June 2021. The social champions Gift of the Givers have continued to make waves of change elsewhere in the Eastern Cape this week.

The foundation’s new warehouse in East London is set to open this Friday, December 10, with supplies from Pietermaritzburg, Cape Town, Graaff-Reinet and Gqeberhe being shipped in on Thursday. First on the agenda after its opening is the delivery of food for patients at forty hospitals who have run out of supplies in the province. In addition to personal protective equipment (PPEs) for those hospitals who requested. Hospital infrastructure upgrades are “an integral aspect of Gift of the Givers medical intervention in South Africa,” the foundation states.