Gift of the Givers to expand its support to flood victims in East London

Cape Town – The Gift of the Givers has announced it will be expanding its support to those affected by the floods in Eastern Cape. Founder of the humanitarian organisation, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said there was no way those affected would be able to replace even a pair of socks, given their economic circumstances.

He said hundreds of families had been displaced or are living in sub-standard and water-logged muddy dwellings. The death toll for the flooding is 14. During the early hours of Saturday morning, residents in Mdantsane and Duncan Village woke up to water streaming through their informal dwellings and washing away their belongings and structures.

Sooliman said the Gift of the Givers team were on-site immediately after receiving requests from community leaders, residents, the mayor, deputy mayor, disaster management and MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA). “We will expand our assistance and provide building material for reconstruction of damaged informal homes, dispatch building teams to repair health facilities, allocate funds for funeral support, send in volunteers for trauma counselling, continue with the provision of hot meals, food parcels, mattresses, blankets, sanitary pads, diapers, hygiene packs and new clothing, these will be followed by sweet packs, toys, stationery and school uniforms,” he said. Sooliman has urged fellow South Africans to support these communities and contributions can be made to: Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, reference: EC disaster.